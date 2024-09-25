CM Siddaramaiah should resign now: LoP R Ashok

Bengaluru: The High Court verdict upholding the Governor’s action in ordering an inquiry against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is welcome. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashok demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been bragging about not having a black spot for 40 years, should at least accept the moral responsibility and resign.

Opposition leader R Ashok was commenting on the High Court judgment which upheld the Governor’s order for a probe into the Muda scam. Speaking to media, he said, this is a victory for truth and BJP’s struggle. Let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign immediately. Siddaramaiah used to say that my life is an open book and there is no black spot. Even after all this, if he does not resign and sits clinging to the chair, it will be an insult to his claimed 40 years of political life and to the people of the state. Therefore, Ashok demanded immediate resignation.

Earlier, when allegations were made against ministers KJ George and Santhosh Lad, they immediately resigned. B Nagendra has resigned during this period. CM Siddaramaiah’s attitude is one law for him, one law for me. He said that law and morality are the same for everyone, let him resign from that point of view.

Lawyer Siddaramaiah, who claims to be a constitutional expert and a legal expert, said that if he has even a little respect for the law and the constitution, he should immediately resign from the post of chief minister.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says that I am a disciple of Ramakrishna Hegde. Ramakrishna Hegde had resigned as soon as the allegations came. Now that the court order has come, he also demanded to resign.

The saying Satyameva Jayate is true. An hour-long dharna was staged by the BJP at Vidhansouda demanding an investigation into the Muda scam. The government did not even give permission to mention this matter. It was clear that something was wrong when CM Siddaramaiah ran away from the forum of democracy. Then the BJP started a padayatra. Every document has been released and people have been informed about this. He said that this is a victory for the BJP’s struggle and a setback for the Congress government.

Even though 40% of corruption allegations were made during the BJP government, not a single document was released in the last 16 months. People are expecting what Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi will say now. Corruption has taken place in every department of the Congress government. No Chief Minister in the history of the state had resigned after being accused. He said that he is confident that Siddaramaiah will do that job.

Lobby begins:

Everything would have been revealed if he had been allowed to talk about the Muda scam in the House. One wicket has fallen as the Valmiki Corporation scam minister’s resignation. Now another wicket has to fall. From this moment five or six people will wake up and go to Delhi. He said lobbying will start to become CM.

The documents were extracted from the District Collector’s office, Tahsildar’s office. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not understand who took this document. When there is a government, only those in that government get documents quickly. Everyone is trying to become CM by claiming to be Lingayats and vokkaligs. A new Chief Minister is being prepared in the Congress itself. I said that we will not bring down this government, the government itself will fall due to mismanagement. That is becoming true now, he said.