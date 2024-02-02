CM to inaugurate festivities in Hampi, amidst drought challenges

Hampi: In a symbolic gesture, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to inaugurate the three-day Hampi Utsav on February 2, after a considerable delay attributed to the prevailing drought situation in the state. The government, acknowledging the need for a frugal celebration, has opted for a simplified version of the event.

The inauguration is scheduled for 8 pm on Friday, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be among the dignitaries present.

Despite the challenges posed by the drought, the Vijayanagara district administration, spearheading the arrangements, has created a vibrant atmosphere with four mega stages hosting a myriad of events simultaneously. A proposal for Rs. 17 crore was submitted, of which the state has released Rs. 14 crore, with the remaining funds managed locally.

The festival, spanning from February 2 to 4, promises a diverse range of activities, including rural games, rangoli competitions, music, adventure sports, and cultural events. Preceding the main festivities, the district administration organised events like bike rallies, Tunga aarti, and artistic displays last week.

To enhance the cultural experience, four expansive stages have been erected, featuring performances by renowned singers and musicians. Various cultural teams are poised to showcase their talent during the extravaganza, complemented by special lighting arrangements along the Hospet roads.

Originally slated for November 3-5 each year, the Hampi Utsav’s dates have shifted in response to changes in government. Notwithstanding these alterations, the event remains a significant cultural highlight.

For those seeking a unique perspective, a helicopter ride has been introduced, offering tourists a bird’s-eye view of the Vijayanagara Empire’s remnants. Priced at Rs. 4,229 per passenger, the helicopter accommodates five to six passengers per ride.

In a bid to facilitate travel, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation has initiated special buses from Hospet to various destinations, including villages, ensuring passengers have convenient transport options. Additional buses are on standby, ready to meet demand as needed.