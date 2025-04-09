CMR National PU College Students Shine with Outstanding 2nd PUC Results

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, students of CMR National PU College have delivered outstanding results in the 2nd PUC board examinations this year, reinforcing the college's commitment to nurturing student potential.

The college proudly celebrates the achievements of its top performers. Meghana M Nambiar has emerged as the Science stream topper with an impressive score of 97.3%. Sharing her experience, Meghana said that scoring 97.3% in 2nd PUC Science is a result of consistent effort and the constant support of my teachers and family. This achievement motivates me to aim even higher in the journey ahead. In the Commerce stream, K Ishani has set a benchmark by scoring an outstanding 97.67%, showcasing exemplary academic dedication and consistency.

Congratulating the achievers, Major Neetasha Hebbar K (Retd), Principal of CMR National PU College, HRBR Layout, said, At CMR, we believe every student is the architect of their own journey. Our role is to provide the guidance, opportunities, and environment to help them thrive. Their success is a reflection of their choices and dedication, and we are proud to have been a part of their remarkable journey.

These stellar results are a testament to the hard work of the students, the guidance of experienced faculty, and the colleges student-centric approach to education.