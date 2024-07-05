Codavas object to the destruction of their land

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC), - a global organisation of Codava people (original inhabitants of Kodagu district in Karnataka) has urged the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and check the flow of ‘soft money’ from Andhra Pradesh being invested by the Telugu people in buying lands in Kodagu district and converting the lush green landscape of Kodagu into resorts and villaments.

The money is being pumped into Kodagu allegedly with the ‘soft money’ surreptitiously diverted allegedly from the funds of Tirupathi Tirumala Temples in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter written by the convenor of the CNC N U Nachappa Codava has asked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to institute an inquiry into the alleged Hawala transfer of money through a lot of Telugu people who are buying large extents of land paying exorbitant prices from the ill-gotten funds.

“What was more appalling was that they are causing destruction of the green cover of the district and denuding pristine forest lands and Coffee estates. In the bargain, they are also causing damage to the water sources by bifurcating and trifurcating the tributaries of the Cauvery River which are our lifeline” Nachappa rued. “We Codavas are a minuscule Martial Race, and are losing our sacred lands, which will jeopardise our identity and Geo- Physical equilibrium,” He adds.

He said greater dangers are at stake if the river loses its tributaries, as it caters water to four South Indian states, namely, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Karnataka. The conversion of pristine forests and plantations in Kodagu district will also be environmentally affected in the Cauvery basin. Nachappa also cited a similar case - the protection accorded to tribal regions for Bhagaths and other various tribals of Eastern Ghats of Andhra State as “Vishakapatnam Hill Tract Agency” semi-autonomous unit created by Act of XX V1 of 1839, and Ganjam Hill Tract Agency created by the Act of XX1V 1839 from the “Maliahs” or “highlands.”