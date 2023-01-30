Cold wave in K'taka for next two days: Met dept forecast

Bengaluru: As a result of the wind blowing from North India to the South, there will be cold weather in some parts of the state for the next two days, and the temperature is likely to be 4 degrees Celsius lower than normal, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

The minimum temperature will be 3 to 4 degrees below normal in a couple of interior parts of the state. Bangalore will have foggy weather in the early morning and a minimum temperature of 15 degrees is likely to be recorded. Elsewhere, the Meteorological Department said that dry air will continue in the coastal and northern interior areas.

On Saturday, Minimum temperature recorded 9.4 d.c in Bagalkot, in other parts Chintamani, Bellary 10.1, Vijayapur 10, Bidar 10.4, Chamarajanagar 11.9, Mysore 11.4, Mangalore 20.5, Bangalore 14.7, Davangere 12.8, Haveri 14.8, Dharwad 12.8 degree celsius recorded minimum temperature.

This time the cold has started later than usual in the state. Cold winds are blowing in some districts during the day and night. In many districts of the state including Bengaluru, the maximum and minimum temperatures have decreased significantly. As a result of last week's monsoon rains and sunny weather, the cold was less. Now that there is moisture in the cloud, the cold has intensified again.

The Meteorologist, Srinivasa Reddy said, Winds are blowing from North India to North Karnataka. Hence there are chances of cold in some parts of North Karnataka. Otherwise, there is no possibility of major changes in the weather.