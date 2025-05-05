Communal Politics Eroding Mangaluru’s Global Image, Warns Congress Leader

Mangaluru: Karnataka Congress MLC and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary has strongly criticised what he described as the communalisation of violence in Dakshina Kannada, warning that the ongoing unrest is damaging Mangaluru’s reputation on the global stage.

Speaking at a press meet on Monday, Bhandary lamented that Mangaluru — a city once known for its educational institutions and scenic beauty — is increasingly making headlines for all the wrong reasons. “From pub attacks to church assaults and disruptions of birthday parties, the pattern of violence is disturbing. The world is watching, and Mangaluru’s image has been auctioned off in the name of religion,” he said.

Bhandary lashed out at the BJP, accusing its leaders of romanticising rowdy elements involved in violent crimes. “When murderers and robbers walk free, they are garlanded. If they are killed in gang rivalries, they are suddenly hailed as Hindu heroes and patriots. What message are we sending to society?” he asked.

He also recalled a recent incident in Bantwal where a missing child case was, according to him, falsely projected as a communal issue. “Senior BJP leaders rushed to the family, fuelling mistrust, only to quietly vanish once the boy returned home,” he added.

Calling for introspection within the BJP, Bhandary said communal tensions were being deliberately stirred ahead of elections, even as people continued to struggle with core issues like jobs, inflation, and public safety. “Let’s not politicise the tragic killing of a young Hindu man. Instead, let’s sit together and work for the development of this district,” he urged.

He welcomed the state government’s plan to convene an all-party meeting on promoting tourism in Dakshina Kannada and called on all stakeholders to focus on rebuilding trust and progress.

Several local Congress leaders including Mithun Rai, Padmaraj R, Inayat Ali, Harish Kumar, and Shalet Pinto were present during the briefing.