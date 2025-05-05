Live
- Putin Expresses “Full Support” to PM Modi After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Rejects External Pressure Amid Pakistan's Call for International Probe
- US Woman Lists 10 Practical Things India Does Better Than Other Countries
- Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Opens Summer Movie Season with $76 Million at Box Office
- Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Canceled in US Cities Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
- Refrain from demolishing rooftop eateries in Kolkata till further orders: Calcutta High Court
- Rains damage crops over 2,200 hectares in Andhra Pradesh
- TMC MPs Urge Home Minister's Intervention As Bengali Migrant Workers Allegedly Face Violence In Odisha
- Kheera vs Kakdi: Which Superfood Is Healthier and More Hydrating in Summer?
- Gujarat: 561 new voters added in Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats
- Misinformation Sparks Police Action in Mangaluru Amid Rising Communal Tensions
Communal Politics Eroding Mangaluru’s Global Image, Warns Congress Leader
Karnataka Congress MLC and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary has strongly criticised what he described as the communalisation of violence in Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru: Karnataka Congress MLC and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary has strongly criticised what he described as the communalisation of violence in Dakshina Kannada, warning that the ongoing unrest is damaging Mangaluru’s reputation on the global stage.
Speaking at a press meet on Monday, Bhandary lamented that Mangaluru — a city once known for its educational institutions and scenic beauty — is increasingly making headlines for all the wrong reasons. “From pub attacks to church assaults and disruptions of birthday parties, the pattern of violence is disturbing. The world is watching, and Mangaluru’s image has been auctioned off in the name of religion,” he said.
Bhandary lashed out at the BJP, accusing its leaders of romanticising rowdy elements involved in violent crimes. “When murderers and robbers walk free, they are garlanded. If they are killed in gang rivalries, they are suddenly hailed as Hindu heroes and patriots. What message are we sending to society?” he asked.
He also recalled a recent incident in Bantwal where a missing child case was, according to him, falsely projected as a communal issue. “Senior BJP leaders rushed to the family, fuelling mistrust, only to quietly vanish once the boy returned home,” he added.
Calling for introspection within the BJP, Bhandary said communal tensions were being deliberately stirred ahead of elections, even as people continued to struggle with core issues like jobs, inflation, and public safety. “Let’s not politicise the tragic killing of a young Hindu man. Instead, let’s sit together and work for the development of this district,” he urged.
He welcomed the state government’s plan to convene an all-party meeting on promoting tourism in Dakshina Kannada and called on all stakeholders to focus on rebuilding trust and progress.
Several local Congress leaders including Mithun Rai, Padmaraj R, Inayat Ali, Harish Kumar, and Shalet Pinto were present during the briefing.