Competitive exam: 2 more held for leakage of question paper

Bengaluru: Two employees of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) were arrested on Monday for allegedly leaking the question paper for the first division assistant (FDA) examination, taking the number of arrests made so far to 16.

The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday but was postponed after the expose.

The two officials were Ramesh, a second division assistant in KPSC, and Sana Bedi, a stenographer in KPSC controller of examination division. "Sana Bedi had access to the question papers and she leaked them to Ramesh, who then passed them on to the others," the police said in a statement.

The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday but on Saturday the police arrested the gang members and exposed the scandal.

Following this, the KPSC cancelled the examination. Police initially arrested six people and seized Rs 24 lakh in cash from them. Eight were held on Sunday while two were arrested today.