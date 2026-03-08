‘Compost Santhe’ aims to boost waste segregation and home composting

Ina major step towards achieving the goals of Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) launched the “Compost Santhe” event at Banaswadi Bande Park in Ward 27, Sarvajnanagara Division.

The programme was inaugurated under the leadership of BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 1,500 citizens, including school children, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, and sanitation workers. The event focused on raising awareness about key sustainable practices, including home composting, waste segregation at source, recycling, and the ban on single-use plastics.

Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar appealed to residents to actively segregate waste at home and convert wet waste into compost, thereby contributing to keeping the city clean and supporting the broader cleanliness mission. The initiative also featured Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) CEO Karigowda among the dignitaries present.

This community-driven “Compost Santhe” aligns with ongoing efforts by the Greater Bengaluru Authority and BNCC to promote grassroots-level environmental responsibility as part of the national Swachh Survekshan campaign.