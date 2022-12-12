‘Condition of Veerashaivas should be given a serious thought’

Mysuru: 'Veerashaiva Lingayat society is like a banyan tree that embraces all castes and gives shade. However, we should seriously think about its condition now, in which direction it is going,' said BJP state unit vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra. Vijayendra was addressing the gathering at 'Yuvasankalpa' ceremony held on Sunday. This was part of the 'Belli Belagu' program organised to mark Silver Jubilee of the Union of Basava Balagas in collaboration with Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Veerashaiva Lingayat Sangha-organisations at Sutthur near here. He said that 'in today's sensitive political situation, our culture should be taken on the right path. Young people should build society under the guidance of Haragurucharamurthy. He hoped that we should leave the attitude that the society exists for us and come with the attitude that we are for the society.' Everyone should be united and organised. Through this, a good message should be given to the state, Vijayendra added.

"When BS Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister, he gave a plot to the Mahasabha in the city on the insistence of all of us. But, it is not used. He said that everyone should take action to guide the people of the society by building a modern experience hall there. He said I did not think that I should enter politics. I could not contest from Varuna constituency in the last election. However, I was introduced to the entire state. The people of old Mysore and the workers of Varuna cannot be forgotten. Even though I have no status, the people of the whole state are treating me with respect. So my responsibility is more. Like my father, I will continue the service by uniting people from all walks of life.

Speaking to media persons after the function Vijayendra said that if the party agrees, he will contest against former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. he said, "I will handle whatever challenge the party gives me." The decision of the party in the contest is final. I will face all challenges. I am organising party in all areas and not only Varuna. We are fighting to get more seats in Old Mysore. That is why we have done more organisation here," he said. Modi is not just a wave, it is a tsunami: Congress people still do not understand this. Congress is delusional. It is saying that the effect of Gujarat result will not happen in Karnataka because of delusion. He said that Congress will get the answer after the next assembly election.