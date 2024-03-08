Confident to crack Bengaluru cafe blast case soon: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that the government is confident to crack the Bengaluru Café blast case soon.

“The suspected bomber is being tracked by the agencies. We have got the information that he had travelled by bus,” Parameshwara told media persons in Tumakuru city.

He said that the police were verifying all the CCTV footage of the buses during the time the bomber travelled from Bengaluru.

“Until the accused is not nabbed, it will not be possible to link the incident with any organisation,” Parameshwara said.

He said that four suspected persons have been detained and their statements have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will re-open the Rameshwaram Cafe located in Brookfield on International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) Road on Friday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, BJP MLA Manjula Arvind Limbavali and senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali will also be present on the occasion.