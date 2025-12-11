Cong govt tables Hate Speech Bill in Assembly

The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Wednesday tabled the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, in the Assembly.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil presented the Bill amid strong opposition from BJP leaders.

Afterwards, BJP members continued to protest its introduction. When Speaker U.T. Khader put the Bill to a vote, he stated that the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, had been tabled and those in favour could say “yes”, while those opposed could say “no”. BJP leaders shouted that they would never agree to the tabling of the Bill. Some of them argued that the Bill was completely unnecessary and demanded that the matter be discussed in the House. Following the uproar, Speaker U. T. Khader adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

The Karnataka cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cleared the bill recently aimed at curbing hate speech and related offences during its meeting.

Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill seeks to prevent hate speech and hate crimes and reduce their impact on individuals, groups and the wider community.

Leaders of the BJP have already claimed that the legislation is aimed at leaders associated with Hindutva groups, particularly in the communally sensitive coastal belt.

The Congress-led government proposed the Bill after a series of communal revenge killings in the Mangaluru district of coastal Karnataka drew national attention. The government has also set up a special force to contain violence in the region, and separate wings are monitoring social media activity that could lead to unrest.

The bill proposes imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both, for those found guilty of committing a hate crime. It states that such offences will be non-cognisable and non-bailable and will be tried before a first-class magistrate.

According to the draft, a person will be considered to have committed a hate crime if they cause harm, incite harm or spread hatred against someone based on religion, race, caste, community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability or tribe. Any act driven by prejudice or intolerance against these identities will fall within the offence. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified that the legislation was not designed to target the Bharatiya Janata Party or its leaders.

Asked whether the move was directed at the BJP, he said, “This is not meant to target the BJP. We will not be in power permanently. Governments change. Whoever comes to power, the law will remain in place.” He added, “Why should we target the BJP? The bill does not contain any reference to the BJP or any other political party, such as the Congress or Janata Dal (Secular). It is being brought up considering the present-day necessity. It will strengthen the existing laws.” He noted that certain provisions were being added to the current legal framework.