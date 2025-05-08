‘Cong has lost its way, chanting peace mantras is insulting the nation’

Bengaluru: Which side is the Congress party, chanting peace mantras, on? Karnataka Congress, talking about peace during times of war, has completely lost its way. This is an insult to the nation, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka, criticizing the party.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that Indian soldiers have eliminated terrorists in retaliation for the killings of Hindus by terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a major blow to Pakistan. India has shown it can strike even on Pakistani soil. If such a counterstrike had been carried out during the Mumbai terror attacks, the issue would have been resolved then, he said.

Even in such circumstances, the Congress party has posted about peace on social media. The Uttar Pradesh Congress president made a video tying a lemon to a fighter jet. Yet, Minister Zameer Ahmed says he will go with a bomb strapped to himself. Last time, during the surgical strike, Congress leaders demanded evidence. Now, evidence has appeared in all media before they could ask for it. Will Congress leaders still search for evidence or keep chanting peace mantras? Ashoka questioned.

While AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge supports the central government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says no to war. Karnataka Congress and National Congress are entirely different. They give no value to Jairam Ramesh’s warnings. Which side is the peace-chanting Congress on? This is an insult to the nation. Mallikarjun Kharge should at least now take action against Karnataka Congress leaders, Ashoka said.

Congress is worried that if there is a war against Pakistan, it will lose Muslim votes. While all states are deporting Pakistani citizens, Karnataka has not yet done so. Congress could have at least congratulated the soldiers in its tweet. Congress leaders should clarify how long they will keep chanting peace mantras, he said.

They say war is the last option. Does that mean after everyone is dead, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao should be handed a gun and sent? Even if Minister Zameer goes with a bomb, terrorists won’t kill him. Minister Zameer should first deal with the Pakistanis within India. Let him strap a bomb and go to the sleeper cells in the Congress office, Ashoka said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has said he doesn’t visit temples. But now, for political tactics, he has applied kumkum. He has no faith in Hinduism, Ashoka alleged.

The Congress government has unjustly suspended BJP MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. This should be limited to the session. Speaker UT Khader doesn’t even know how to run the House. I called him eight times, and he says, “Come later.” He talks about festivals and namaz. I don’t think he has resigned from Congress, Ashoka said.

In the murder case of Hindu organization worker Suhas Shetty, the police said Fazil’s family was involved. However, Speaker UT Khader told the media the family was not involved. This is the first time I’ve seen a Speaker discuss a murder case with the media.

What is the connection between this murder and UT Khader? Is he the Home Minister? He is still within the Congress party, Ashoka criticized.

Tomorrow, we will meet the Governor and request a proper investigation into this matter. We will also urge the police to be directed to deport Pakistani citizens, he said.