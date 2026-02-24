Cong internal rift out in the open as SC/ST neglect allegation sparks row

Dharwad: Allegationsof neglecting SC/ST communities triggered a sharp verbal duel between two Congress leaders during the third quarterly KDP progress review meeting held in Dharwad on Monday, exposing internal differences within the ruling party at the district level.

The meeting, chaired by Minister Santosh Lad at the Zilla Panchayat conference hall, was convened to assess the progress of various departments, including the Social Welfare Department. MLC F.H. Jakkappanavar took strong exception during the review, claiming that the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were not being adequately safeguarded.

“I am speaking on behalf of the SC/ST community. Their issues are being sidelined,” Jakkappanavar asserted. He further alleged that he was not being given proper time to present his views during the discussion.

Minister Lad refuted the charge, maintaining that the meeting was being conducted in a fair and inclusive manner. “All representatives are being given equal opportunity to speak. There is no reason to create unnecessary arguments,” he said, urging members to focus on constructive dialogue.

The situation escalated when Jakkappanavar announced that he would walk out of the meeting in protest. In response, Lad remarked, “I have not asked you to step out.

If you wish to leave, it is your choice.” The verbal spat created a tense atmosphere in the hall before senior officials and political leaders intervened to pacify both sides.

After the intervention, the meeting proceeded with detailed discussions on welfare schemes and departmental performance.

Meanwhile, Minister Lad expressed strong displeasure over inadequate water supply in certain areas and directed Deputy Commissioner Snehal to file a criminal case against L&T company for lapses.

He warned that there should be no disruption in drinking water supply during the summer months.

“Officers must stay at their headquarters and ensure effective implementation. Failure to do so will result in suspension,” he cautioned.

The episode has sparked political discussions in Dharwad, highlighting both governance concerns and simmering tensions within the Congress ranks over representation and welfare priorities.