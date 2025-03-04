Cong MLA upset with Rashmika for declining invitation for film festival

Bengaluru : A Congress MLA and a Kannada activist have vented their ire against actress Rashmika Mandanna for declining the invitation to attend Film Festival in Bengaluru and for calling herself as someone from Hyderabad. Mandya MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Ravi Ganiga, said Mandanna hails from Kodagu district of Karnataka and she should be taught a lesson for identifying herself as someone from Hyderabad.

“Rashmika Mandanna started her career from Karnataka by debuting in Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’. Last time when she was invited for the Film Festival, she had said that she stays in Hyderabad,” Ganiga told reporters. The MLA alleged that the actress had said she did not know where Karnataka is and refused to attend the film festival here saying she did not have time.

“One of our MLAs went to her house and invited her several times but she spoke so rude about Kannada despite growing from Kannada land. Shouldn’t she be taught a lesson or not?” Ganiga asked. Warning the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, the MLA said he will write to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister asking them to withdraw the subsidies given to the film industry.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike convener T A Narayana Gowda also said that Rashmika was from Kodagu and basically a Kannadiga but described herself as a Telugu and a daughter of Andhra Pradesh. “You bloomed here. If you forget Kannada state soon after getting opportunities in different language films we think what kind of ‘Meer Sadiq’ you are,” Gowda told reporters.

Meer Sadiq was a Tipu Sultan’s courtier who betrayed him. Gowda said Mandanna should have respect and pride for the language and culture of Karnataka. “However big you grow as a person, you will have a duty to clear the debt of this land,” he said.

The ruling Congress is upset with the film fraternity over the poor turnout at the Bengaluru Film Festival. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday warned the film fraternity saying that he knew how to tighten the nuts and bolts and whom to approach. If the government did not provide support and permissions, filmmaking couldn’t happen, Shivakumar had cautioned.