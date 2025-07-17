Cong Mysuru convention, show of strength amid internal conflict: Bommai

Haveri: The Congress party is holding a convention in Mysuru on July 19 to showcase its internal power struggles rather than achievements, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media in Haveri on Wednesday, he said Congress has not achieved enough to warrant a convention. They had earlier planned a show of strength in Hassan under the pretext of a convention of achievements.

Now, that is being done in Mysuru. The fact that the party in-charge has already held meetings with ministers shows that things are not right within the party. The internal conflict continues without a full stop. Unless the Congress High Command gives clear direction, this unrest will persist. It even seems like the High Command itself wants this confusion to continue.

On the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, Bommai said, it is a project that can generate around 2,000 megawatts of electricity at a relatively low cost. About 38 hectares of forest land will be affected. Forests should be grown in alternative areas and the surrounding forest must be protected. The project has already received conditional approval, and it should proceed in adherence to those conditions.

When asked about the Congress allegation that protocol was violated during the inauguration of the Sigandur bridge, the former CM said there was no violation of protocol in any manner.