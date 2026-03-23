Cong selects candidates for Davanagere south, bagalkot

The ruling Congress has finally declared its candidates for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly by-elections, putting an end to prolonged internal deliberations that had become a source of concern for the party leadership.

Samarth Shamanur will contest from Davanagere South, while Umesh Meti has been chosen to fight from Bagalkot. The selections reflect careful political calculations aimed at strengthening family legacies and rewarding loyalists.

Samarth Shamanur represents the third generation of the influential Shivashankarappa family entering active state politics through this ticket. At the same time, Umesh Meti belongs to the second generation of the H Y Meti family, closely associated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s inner circle, marking another opportunity extended to this trusted group.

On the opposition side, BJP’s Srinivas Dasakariyappa has already filed his nomination papers in Davanagere South, while Veeranna Charantimath is in the fray from Bagalkot. Polling for both constituencies is scheduled for April 9, setting the stage for high-stakes contests in these key segments.