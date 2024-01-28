Live
Congress committed to caste census: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that the state government is committed to the caste census to provide justice to the downtrodden sections of the society.
Speaking at a convention of oppressed classes in Chitradurga, he said: "Rahul Gandhi has called for a caste census in the country in order to provide them with proportional representation. Our government is committed to implementing this.
"Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice for all sections of the society. The goal of the Congress party is to empower the oppressed classes. We are going to do it under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.
He hailed the convention as a historic convention to usher in the change for the oppressed classes.
"We are here to stand with you in your pursuit of equality. Success is not any one's property. In a democracy, everybody has the opportunity to earn wealth. That is the power of democracy. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution provides protection to everyone," he noted.