Congress faults BS Yediyurappa government's night curfew decision

Bengaluru: The Opposition faulted the decision of the State government to impose night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, "The decision of the BJP government is ineffective and unscientific. The great Narendra Modi and BS Yediyurappa duo will use their 'entire political science' skills to destroy people."

He remarked that the government was enacting a drama by imposing night curfew when they could have effectively dealt with the situation by taking such simple measures as closing night hotels, theatres & shops.

"If the chief minister has genuine concern about controlling the spread of Covid-19, let him improve safety measures, increase the testing and provide treatment," Siddaramaiah added.

The senior Congress leader and former chief minister also raised concerns over the shortage of vaccines.

"Just 1% of the population has been vaccinated even after 80 days. There is already a shortage of vaccine in the State. Yediyurappa should ask the Central government to first address the shortage," he added.

The former CM also criticised the State government's management of Covid.

"The failure of the administration is clearly evident in the management of Covid-19. There is no uniform protocol for all the districts. The CM should first address these deficiencies," he added.

Taking a jibe at the curfew decision of the Yediyurappa government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar wondered if Covid would spread only at night.

"The government's night curfew decision is unscientific," Shivakumar said.