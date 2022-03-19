Congress is a sinking ship: Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: The Congress has entered such a phase from where it's hastening towards complete decline as a national party, said Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Friday. She was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the Karkala Utsava, about 40 km from here.

She said the Congress was losing ground in States throughout the country due to its vote bank politics characterised by minority appeasement and hatred for Hindus. "Yet the party leaders are not ready for introspection. Due to its vote bank politics, it has bitten the dust," she remarked.

Continuing her tirade against the policies of the Congress, Karandlaje said, "D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are stiffling the party in Karnataka.

Like a lawyer, Siddaramaiah goes so far as to speak against the court's decision on the hijab issue. That reveals his mindset." Karnataka voters will remember this and vote against the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, she said.

Commenting on the hijab issue, Shobha stated it's necessary to follow the law of the land.

Those who defied the court verdict should be punished. "Muslim women should have access to quality education.

While poor Muslim girls are being forced to wear 'hijab,' those from wealthy households are free to go without it. This is a conspiracy hatched by fringe organisations," she said.