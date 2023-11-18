Congress MLA Threatens Resignation Over Unfulfilled Promises: Farmers' Unpaid Dues Ignite Protests in Jagaluru

Davangere : The Congress MLA Devendrappa issues a stern ultimatum to the government, threatening to resign from his post if the long-overdue payments owed to farmers are not promptly released. The unrest stems from the farmers' dissatisfaction with the government's failure to compensate them for the millet they supplied. In a display of frustration, farmers besieged the food department warehouse in Jagaluru town to voice their grievances on Saturday.

Arriving at the protest site to address the agitated farmers, MLA Devendrappa demanded immediate action. He directly contacted the Principal Secretary of the Food Department, urging the swift release of funds owed to the farmers within the next week. In an unequivocal warning, Devendrappa declared his intention to step down as MLA if the government fails to meet this deadline. The brewing crisis has its roots in the state government's millet procurement from farmers a year ago, amounting to Rs 5 crore. Despite the lapse of a year, the owed balance remains unpaid, prompting farmers to stage protests in Jagaluru town.

This is not an isolated incident of discontent among Congress MLAs. Yashavantraya Gowda, representing the Indi Constituency, expressed vehement dissatisfaction over the severe drought conditions in Vijayapur district. He specifically addressed the lack of canal water reaching remote villages in his constituency. Gowda warned of his potential resignation as an MLA unless immediate action is taken to release water to his constituency, venting frustration against the district administration.

