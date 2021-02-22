Congress party behind Delhi violence: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Bengaluru: After the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that the violence during a tractor rally on Republic Day was a conspiracy hatched by the government to sabotage the ongoing farmers protests in the national capital, the state president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel responded saying that Congress, Communist and Pro- Khalistani forces were behind the mayhem on January 26. "Kharge's allegation against the BJP is nothing but a propaganda. There is no leadership in the Congress. On the eve of the Republic Day in Delhi, the Congress was expecting massive violence. The Congress party's intention was to blame the central government for the riot.



The Congress party is defeated everywhere. However, the party leaders have not left the daydream of winning in Karnataka. The Congress Party has consistently undermined by the performance of the people's leaders like the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa," Kateel said.