Congress party does not need Yatnal: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Belagvi: Karnataka BJP should first protest against the central government, accusing the central government of burdening the common man by increasing the prices of essential commodities, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said.

Speaking to reporters in Belgaum on Tuesday, the minister said that fuel prices, gas, and every grocery price have increased. Let the BJP question this first, and farmers have benefited by increasing the price of milk.

There are leaders in the state BJP, let justice be given to the state. Even though they fought saying that our rights are our taxes, it was of no use. Do state BJP leaders have the courage to question the central government?. There is no use in fighting against the Congress. It is ridiculous that leaders who cannot be questioned at the center are now protesting against the Congress.

Contractors are in trouble due to the mistakes made by the BJP government in the last few years. They tendered as much as they could and did not release any money. Now they are asking us to release the money. They complained that the previous BJP government was responsible for the difficulties of the contractors.

The Congress party does not need Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP. Congress is a party that believes in democracy. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the party that all the people need is Congress.

The money for the month of January of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has already been paid to the beneficiaries’ accounts. In addition, the money for the month of February has also been released and she said that the money for the month of February will be paid soon.

Hikes galore

Meanwhile, the Department of Electrical Inspectorate of the Energy Department has also doubled the fee for home lift inspection and renewal and transformer inspection and renewal. If the house has 3 floors and uses a lift, the fee for its inspection and renewal was Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 so far. It will now increase from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. The rate will also increase as the number of floors increases. The fee for 25 KVA transformer inspection and renewal of homes, offices and factories is currently Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500. This will increase from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 from today. The FKCCI president has expressed his anger over this price hike. The BJP has raised the alarm against price hike. Protests will be held in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Wednesday and in all districts and taluks of the state on April 5, said party state president BY Vijayendra.