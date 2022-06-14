Congress stages protest against ED summons to Gandhis

Bengaluru: The Congress' Karnataka unit on Monday staged a protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to party's national president Sonia Gandhi and top leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in "vendetta politics."

The protest led to traffic chaos in Shantinagar, Double Road and surrounding areas with vehicles caught in huge jams, causing inconvenience to commuters and common people.

The protest came on the day Rahul Gandhi appeared at the ED office in Delhi in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

It was led by State Congress president D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

A host of party leaders and legislators, among others, participated in the protest.

Later, a protest march was planned from Lalbagh to the ED office at Shantinagar in the city. However, they were stopped mid-way by the police, who had erected barricades on the path.

Some protesters climbed on the barricades amidst sloganeering "down down BJP", and "we want justice."

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and several other Congress leaders and protesters were detained and whisked away by the police in a bus.

Accusing the BJP government of suppressing the right to protest, Siddaramaiah said police have stopped Congress workers from reaching the venue.

"By issuing summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, an attempt is being made to lessen their charisma and to intimidate them...we will not allow undemocratic things to happen in this country. BJP is indulging in vendetta politics, it has reopened the case that was shut in 2015," he added.

Coming out of the police station, where he along with other party leaders were detained for some time, Shivakumar alleged that laws are being misused and attempts are being made to silence the opposition, and their protest against it.

He said he and his party workers have come out to protest defying the police notice against it, "let them file any case..."

"Unnecessarily and purposefully our leaders are being tortured.....a conspiracy is being hatched, to put them in jail in a case, which has no case. Will people stay quiet (if Cong leaders are jailed)? Power is not permanent ," the KPCC chief said, asking IT, ED and CBI officials not to indulge in "illegal things under BJP's directions" as he reminded them that "their posts are not permanent".

BJP leaders have hit out at the Congress for staging the protest, stating that "no one is above law".

BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi questioned the Congress as to whether its leaders were "above democracy".

"Why do you fear inquiry?" he said, alleging that "there is no scam in Independent India, without Congress' involvement in it".

Industries Minister MurugeshNirani said officials should be given free hand to enquire into any case, and questioned as to why protests are being held when inquiry is still on and finality of the case has not yet been decided.