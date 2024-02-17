Live
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
- Telangana drug regulator becomes eligible to observe USFDA inspections
Just In
Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Karnataka unit of the Congress party is all set to kick-start the first state-level party workers’ mega convention on Saturday at the Sahyadri College Grounds in the coastal city of Mangaluru.
Dakshina Kannada: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Karnataka unit of the Congress party is all set to kick-start the first state-level party workers’ mega convention on Saturday at the Sahyadri College Grounds in the coastal city of Mangaluru.
The communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district is considered the fortress of the BJP.
State President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told the media on Saturday why the party chose to hold its first convention in Mangaluru.
He said, “There is no such thing as impossible in politics. The people of the region want change in the Lok Sabha elections. The region has been hit by unemployment. The youth from the coastal region are migrating to Saudi Arabia, Mumbai and Bengaluru in search of livelihood. Managements of educational institutions are complaining that the students are not coming forward to pursue education.”
“There are quality schools, colleges which teach MBA, degree and professional courses but the students are dropping out of college. The BJP is focussing on religion and emotional issues. We are focussed on development. We are contemplating bringing out a policy to boost the coastal economy,” he stated.
Commenting on the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar stated that shortlisting had been done and another survey would be conducted before finalising names.
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other AICC office-bearers are attending the convention. The event is expected to begin late in the afternoon.