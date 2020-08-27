Contactless Processing & Stringent Sanitisation Measures at BLR Airport Enhanced Passenger Confidence, According to 'Voice of Pax' Survey

Contactless processing and robust sanitisation measures implemented at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) have boosted passenger confidence in air travel, according to 'Voice of Pax', a survey commissioned by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of BLR Airport. Theand robustmeasures implemented atBengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) have boosted passenger confidence in air travel, according to '', a survey commissioned by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of BLR Airport.

The survey was conducted over five phases from April 2020 to July 2020, to understand passenger sentiments around air travel. It revealed that initial negative perception about travel due to the fear of COVID-19 infection at airports and hygiene factors have undergone a positive transformation since resumption of air travel on May 25, 2020 (domestic, scheduled air travel resumed following a two-month Covid-induced nation-wide lockdown).

Owing to continuous enhancements in safety and hygiene measures at BLR Airport, the intent to fly among respondents improved from a mere 13% in phase 1 to 33% in phase 5, a significant jump indicating a higher positive disposition towards air travel.

Though 21% were concerned about airport safety and hygiene checks in phase 1, it declined considerably to 6% in phase 5. In another favourable sign, the higher safety perceptions associated with air travel and airports steadily improved through the phases. In the first phase 71% respondents considered air travel as the safest mode of transport, while in the final phase 89% of the respondents considered air travel to be the safest. There is a 15% increase in the sentiment that airports are safer than rail and bus stations.