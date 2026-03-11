Contaminated water from factory waste in Hassan village raises concern

Allegations of severe water contamination in a village of Hassan district triggered a heated discussion in the Karnataka legislature, with Legislative Council member Suraj Revanna displaying a bottle of polluted water to highlight the gravity of the issue.

Speaking in the House, Suraj Revanna claimed that chemical waste released from factories located near Kaushik village in Hassan taluk was contaminating borewell water and affecting several nearby households.

He warned that the polluted water being supplied to residents posed a serious health risk.

According to the MLC, industrial laboratories and units, including those associated with a company called Super Pride Wine near the village, were allegedly discharging chemical waste without following proper scientific standards or environmental norms. As a result, toxic substances were reportedly seeping into underground water sources and contaminating borewells used by local residents.

“This is extremely polluted water. If people are forced to drink such water, what will be their fate?” Revanna questioned while displaying the bottle in the House. He urged the government to intervene immediately and ensure that industries follow strict guidelines while disposing of chemical waste.

Responding to the issue, Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre assured the House that steps had already been taken to address the problem. He stated that authorities had taken action to prevent the release of chemical waste into groundwater sources.

“If there are still concerns, we will immediately send another scientific inspection team to the site. Strict instructions will be issued to ensure that chemicals are not discharged into borewells or surrounding areas,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, MLA Samruddhi Manjunath also raised the issue of water quality while displaying samples of Cauvery River water and KC Valley water in the Assembly. He demanded that people be provided with properly treated and safe drinking water.

While thanking the government for supplying water through KC Valley and HN Valley projects, the MLA alleged that untreated water was turning toxic and creating risks for the public.

Irrigation Minister N. S. Boseraju responded that water from the projects was helping fill around 146 lakes and supporting agriculture.

He added that samples had been sent to experts from the Indian Institute of Science for testing and that the government would hold further discussions with legislators to address the concerns.