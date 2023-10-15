Contractor suicide ; police registered case against 7

Koppal : A contractor named Rajeev Bagade committed suicide in Koppal, on Saturday. Bagade had taken poison four days ago and was admitted to KIM's Hospital in Hubli for treatment, but he died due to ineffective treatment.

In a death note, Bagade named several people who he alleged harassed him and threatened him when he asked for money that was owed to him for subcontracting work. The people named in the death note include MLA's close aide Prasanna Gadad, contractor Doddappa Gowda Haraguri, city municipal council member Channappa Kotya, former city council member Dr. Upendra Raju, Muni Vijayakumar, Rafi, and Mallikarjuna.



Bagade's father, Mohan Bagade, filed a complaint at the Koppal town police station, alleging that his son committed suicide due to the harassment and threats. The police have registered a case against 7 named in death note and launched an investigation. The family members of the deceased have demanded that all those whose names are in the death note be arrested and that the police conduct an impartial investigation.

