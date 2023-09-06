Controversy Erupts As Karnataka Minister Links Farmer Suicides To Compensation Increase

Karnataka's Minister for Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), Shivanand Patil, has stirred controversy with his statement that the number of farmer suicides in the state has significantly risen since the government raised the compensation to Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Patil, who also holds the position of in-charge minister for Haveri district, expressed during a press conference in Haveri that the increase in compensation has led to more claims from families of farmers who took their own lives due to financial distress caused by crop losses and the inability to repay loans.

He explained that in the period before 2015, when the compensation was considerably lower, there were fewer reported cases of farmer suicides because families didn't receive sufficient financial support. However, since the compensation was raised to Rs 5 lakh after 2015, there has been an uptick in farmer suicide reports. Patil suggested that this increase might be due to people seeking compensation, and in some instances, individuals may falsely label natural deaths as suicides to access financial assistance.