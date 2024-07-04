Controversy Surrounds the Proposed Pig Breeding Center

Davanagere: The city of Davangere is currently grappling with a surge in pig-related issues, especially the increase in number of stray pigs. In response, the Davanagere city Corporation has taken steps to address this problem by constructing the pig shed. However, this move has been met with strong opposition from local villagers who are steadfastly against the commencement of operations at this center.



In an effort to mitigate the pig-related concerns within Davangere, the corporation had devised a plan to relocate these animals. The Varaha School was constructed on the outskirts of Hosahalli village under Goodal Gram's jurisdiction at considerable expense. The intent behind establishing this facility was to effectively tackle and resolve issues stemming from pig rearing and slaughtering within Davangere city limits.

Nevertheless, local residents have vehemently opposed these plans and have taken legal action to prevent pigs from being relocated to Varaha School(pig shed). Amidst this legal battle, court proceedings have resulted in an injunction against moving pigs to the newly built center, causing significant complications for municipal officials.

The construction of Varaha School was initiated as part of an initiative led by former Mayor ST Viresh as a permanent solution for addressing swine-related challenges. Spanning 7 acres near Hebbala in Davangere Taluk, Varaha School stands ready but remains unutilized due to ongoing conflicts surrounding its operation.

Hosahalli villagers have voiced strong objections against starting operations at Varaha school citing concerns over potential disease outbreaks if pigs are relocated there. They argue that opening such a facility would pose significant health risks for residents across seven villages and must be prevented at all costs.

Despite fierce opposition from locals, plans for Varaha School include erecting a 13-foot high perimeter fence around its 7-acre premises where pigs would be housed. Moreover, provisions are made for essential amenities such as a water supply system and access roads tailored specifically for pig breeders' use while ensuring proper waste management and animal care.

Reflecting on these developments amidst mounting resistance from Hosahalli villagers, Commissioner Renuka acknowledged that legal challenges were obstructing progress on relocating pigs while also acknowledging strong community objections against commencing activities at Varaha Kendra.

She emphasized that despite completion of construction work at Varaha School further decisions must await resolution through ongoing court proceedings as temporary measures halt progress towards relocating pigs into this new facility.'