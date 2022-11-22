Cooperative sector provides employment to lakhs: Minister ST Somashekar

Mysuru: Cooperative sector is providing direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people and provided loan facility to lakhs of farmers. Co-operative sector is leading in all sectors. Co-operative societies are successful only if there is cooperation. said state co operative minister S T Soma shekar.

Addressing the gathering at the valedictory function of 69th All India Cooperative Week here on Monday Somashekar said that the co-operative department is working diligently and preparing many projects. He said department planned to disburse Rs 24,000 crore loans to 33 lakh farmers especially including 3 lakh new farmers this year.

He said that when BS Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister earlier, Rs 5700 crore was given for the loan waiver of farmers. The money was released. He said few applications for fund releasing for loan waiver is pending and funds will be released by December. The Minister said 21 DCC banks are running under profit. Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies are playing an important role in providing credit facilities to farmers.

He said when SM Krishna was the chief minister H. Vishwanath was the Cooperation Minister had implemented the Yashaswini Yojana. But some people were clamouring to remove Yashavini Yojana. When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister , there was a request not to cancel Yashasvini scheme. But the then health minister cancelled against wish of people. After bringing this to the attention of the Chief Minister, he announced the scheme in the budget.

He said Chief Minister introduced establishment of Nandini Ksheera Samriddhi Bank. RBI has not given permission to Urban Cooperative Bank. He said there is a meeting on November 25. If we get approval there, the bank will start soon. He said that through this, the milk producers will get credit facility. Youth should come forward in the field of cooperation. The increase in milk price has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. He said that he will hold a meeting with KMF and take a decision.

Hundreds of farmers staged picket to minister Somashekar on his arrival to the function. They raised slogans against minister accusing him of anti-farmer and demanded support price for sugar cane. They alleged that minister did not convene meeting of farmers in the district and did not meet farmers who staging protest in front of DC office demanding to fulfil various demands.