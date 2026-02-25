Fire breaks out in fancy store near Chikkapete Metro station

Bengaluru: A fire broke out at a fancy store near the Chikkapete Metro Station in the city on Wednesday morning, reportedly due to a short circuit. The incident occurred around 7 am, triggering panic among shopkeepers and residents in the busy commercial locality.

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit inside the store. Within minutes, flames engulfed a large portion of the shop, reducing goods worth several lakhs of rupees to ashes. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the premises, causing concern in the surrounding area.

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched an intensive firefighting operation. Due to the dense smoke that had filled the shop, fire personnel entered the premises wearing oxygen cylinders and protective masks to douse the flames. Officials said the operation has been underway for over an hour as teams work to completely contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.