Live
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
Just In
Corona new mutation
Do not panic, but keep vigil- health minister
Mangaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao has urged the public not to succumb to undue anxiety over the newly identified variant of the coronavirus, JN1. Emphasizing a proactive approach, the minister shared insights from comprehensive meetings with health department officials and the technical advisory committee, led by Ravi. The committee's recommendations include mandating masks for individuals aged 60 and above, as well as those with pre-existing heart or respiratory conditions.
In response to these deliberations, Minister Gundurao assured that the health department would promptly issue guidelines based on the committee's suggestions. Encouraging a sense of reassurance, he stated, "No one needs to fear the spread of Corona." He highlighted the importance of regular testing for individuals above 60 years old, coupled with the advice to wear masks if exhibiting symptoms.
The minister also disclosed collaborative efforts with the central government and experts, emphasizing the importance of increased testing by the health department. Adequate preparations, including the provision of necessary resources such as beds, PPE kits, and oxygen, have been made to address any potential surge. Specific attention has been given to border districts, with extra precautions implemented in Kerala.
In addressing concerns about symptoms, Minister Gundurao recommended taking the Karunatest for those experiencing cold, fever, and cough. However, he clarified that current circumstances do not warrant a prohibition on movement, emphasizing that there is no immediate cause for alarm. Concluding his statement in Kushalanagar, the Health Minister reiterated, "No one needs to worry," underscoring the collective efforts and precautions in place to manage the situation effectively. (eom)