Corona new mutation

Mangaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao has urged the public not to succumb to undue anxiety over the newly identified variant of the coronavirus, JN1. Emphasizing a proactive approach, the minister shared insights from comprehensive meetings with health department officials and the technical advisory committee, led by Ravi. The committee's recommendations include mandating masks for individuals aged 60 and above, as well as those with pre-existing heart or respiratory conditions.

In response to these deliberations, Minister Gundurao assured that the health department would promptly issue guidelines based on the committee's suggestions. Encouraging a sense of reassurance, he stated, "No one needs to fear the spread of Corona." He highlighted the importance of regular testing for individuals above 60 years old, coupled with the advice to wear masks if exhibiting symptoms.

The minister also disclosed collaborative efforts with the central government and experts, emphasizing the importance of increased testing by the health department. Adequate preparations, including the provision of necessary resources such as beds, PPE kits, and oxygen, have been made to address any potential surge. Specific attention has been given to border districts, with extra precautions implemented in Kerala.

In addressing concerns about symptoms, Minister Gundurao recommended taking the Karunatest for those experiencing cold, fever, and cough. However, he clarified that current circumstances do not warrant a prohibition on movement, emphasizing that there is no immediate cause for alarm. Concluding his statement in Kushalanagar, the Health Minister reiterated, "No one needs to worry," underscoring the collective efforts and precautions in place to manage the situation effectively. (eom)