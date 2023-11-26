Corruption Unearthed in NREGA Implementation: FIR Filed Against Senior Officials

Raichur: A significant malpractice has been exposed in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGA) scheme, leading to the filing of an FIR against two senior officials. The misconduct is reported to have occurred in 33 village panchayats within the jurisdiction of Devadurga taluk. Consequently, an FIR has been registered against the former Executive Officer (EO) of Devadurga Taluk Panchayat, Pampapati Hiremath, and the former Assistant Director of the NREGA project, Basanna Nayak.

Upon the direction of Zilla Panchayat CEO Pandve Rahul Tukaram, Assistant Director of NREGA Yojana Annaram , filed the case at Devadurga police station. An interim report by the Director of Social Research highlighted irregularities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for the years 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 across 33 Gram Panchayats in Devadurga Taluk.

Upon examination of the report, it was found that an estimated amount of Rs. 11,64,97,813 intended for project works had been disbursed. Additionally, Rs. 32,51,73,074 was paid without carrying out the implemented works, with irregular payments made to material suppliers during scheme implementation. Further, a sum of Rs. 10232.87 lakh was provided to Maruteshwar Enterprises, deviating from the established rules.

The irregularities extend to the creation of false bills for work such as putting up nameplates without actual implementation, generating fake job cards beyond the number of families in Gram Panchayats, and making payments without depositing them into the bank accounts of individual beneficiaries. The total financial loss to the government in works undertaken under the NREGA scheme is reported to be Rs. 49,27,04,688.