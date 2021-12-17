COVID-19: 238 new cases, 3 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Friday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,01,792 and death toll to 38,282, the health department said.

The day also saw 317 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,56,405.

Of the new cases reported today, 153 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 185 discharges and 2 deaths.

Total number of active cases is at 7,076.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.20 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.26 per cent.

Of 3 deaths reported today, 2 are from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 19 new cases, Mysuru 15, and Kodagu 13.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,59,738 positive cases. Mysuru has 1,80,119 and Tumakuru 1,21,234.

According to the department bulletin, Bengaluru Urban has a total of 12,37,765 discharges, followed by Mysuru 1,77,525 and Tumakuru 1,19,969.

Cumulatively 5,50,93,486 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,17,058 were tested on Friday alone.