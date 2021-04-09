Covid negative report must to travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru

Mysuru: The Mysuru district administration has issued an advisory for all travellers coming from Bengaluru to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for Covid-19, which is not older than 72 hours.



While it is stated clearly that there is no bar on entry to Mysuru from Bengaluru, a negative test report for staying at hotels will be mandatory from April 10. The same restriction has been imposed on tourist spots, movie theatres, marriage halls and recreational clubs.

According to the reports, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner has issued the order in light of the expected rush of visitors for the Ugadi festival. Karnataka will celebrate the festival on April 13, but the city is expected to see rush of visitors between April 10-20. In neighbouring Kodagu, which is a tourist hotspot, tourist spots have been shut for visitors.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, "those going to tourist spots, convention and party halls, recreational clubs and cinema halls will have to carry Covid- 19 negative report, from April 10 to 20 in the wake of Ugadi festivities and related holidays. Though we are not closing any of the tourist places, as many tourists are coming in, wherever people gather, a negative report is to be carried".

It is claimed that Bengaluru has had more than 4,000 cases while Mysuru has 200 odd daily cases in the past two weeks. A lot of people are expected to arrive here starting from the weekend. The reports also claimed that even among the 200 daily cases, 90% are from the city areas. "The idea is to prevent the spread of fresh infection in rural areas. We can't impose lockdown again as it is not feasible for the long run. We can only impose curbs in a realistic manner," the officials said.

On April 3, the Kodagu district administration had issued an order on the same grounds for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal had said this order was applicable until April 20.