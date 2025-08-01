‘Curiosity Adda’ at Army Public School, ASC Centre & College

Bengaluru: Curiosity Adda’, an innovative STEM-based learning initiative was inaugurated at The Army Public School, ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru. The initiative was launched in collaboration with Couchbase and United Way Bengaluru (UWBe). The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Lieutenant General JK Gera, Commandant ASC Centre & College and Senior Patron APS ASC Centre & College; CSR partner Couchbase and UWBe team.

As part of the flagship ‘spark’ program of UWBe, Curiosity Adda, with 17 models, 30+ concepts, aims to foster curiosity and creativity through hands-on learning and tinkering among students. It reimagines STEM not as a subject but as an environment, empowering students to innovate and explore through learning experiences.

Spark, conceptualized by United Way Bengaluru is an integrated classroom-based approach to innovate, navigate, solve, practice. Invent, resilience and explore STEM education in schools in India. STEM learning is an integrated culture and experience focusing on making learning fun and a lifelong journey for students.