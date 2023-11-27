Cyber Law Bill to be Proposed in Assembly Session

Tumakuru : Karnataka's government is considering the introduction of a comprehensive cyber law bill to address concerns related to misinformation on social media. Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara revealed that the proposed legislation, currently in the drafting stage in collaboration with the Information Technology and Home Departments, is expected to be presented during the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session.

The impetus behind this legislative initiative is rooted in the persistent challenge of fake news and hate speech proliferating across digital platforms.



In a media interaction at Tumakuru, Parameshwara emphasised the need for a legal framework to monitor and regulate social media activities, citing instances of defamatory, derogatory, or objectionable content surfacing on these platforms, including a recent deepfake video targeting Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna.

"The social media posts, whether defamatory, derogatory, or inappropriate, have become a cause for concern. We have recently witnessed a post against a film actor utilising technology. To address such concerns, we are formulating a bill which is slated for presentation in the upcoming session," explained the Home Minister.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, upon assuming office in May, directed the state police to take stringent measures against those responsible for disseminating false information. In response to the challenges posed by misinformation, the Chief Minister had earlier directed the establishment of fact-check units in every commissionerate throughout the state.

