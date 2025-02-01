Daily Direct Flights Launched Between Mangaluru and Delhi

Mangaluru : Travellers from Mangaluru and nearby regions now have a seamless morning flight option to the national capital, as Air India Express has introduced a direct daily service between Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) and Delhi International Airport (DEL). The new route strengthens air connectivity and provides passengers with improved travel flexibility.

The inaugural flight, IX 1552, took off from Mangaluru at 6:40 AM and arrived in Delhi at 9:35 AM. Simultaneously, the pairing flight IX 2768 departed Delhi at 6:40 AM and landed in Mangaluru at 9:35 AM.

Passengers onboard the maiden journey were greeted with a traditional water cannon salute by the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit at Mangaluru International Airport. This gesture added to the excitement of aviation enthusiasts and frequent travellers. The first flight carried 167 passengers from Mangaluru to Delhi, while 144 passengers arrived in Mangaluru.

This daily direct flight brings significant advantages for both business and leisure travellers. With the addition of this route, Mangaluru International Airport now offers two direct flight options to Delhi, complementing the existing evening service operated by IndiGo. The expanded connectivity is expected to reduce travel time and offer better transit options for those heading to various domestic and international destinations.

Air India Express recently bolstered its operations from Mangaluru by introducing two weekend flights to Pune earlier in January. With increased frequency and direct access to Delhi, this new flight is set to enhance opportunities for trade, tourism, and education while catering to the growing travel demands of the region.