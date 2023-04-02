Daily wage employee swindles Rs1.2 crore by forging DC's signature

Chamarajanagara: An outsourced employee has misappropriated more than Rsone crore reportedly from Chamarajanagara, a border district. According to sources, Rajesh, an outsourced employee in the Deputy Commissioner's office had swindled1.2 crore lying in the Rural Quiz Scheme account. However, now he has fallen into the trap of the police and is behind bars. He misused the money by forging the signature of Anand, who was the former additional deputy commissioner .

A police case was registered soon after the money in the district administration's account went missing. As this case came to light, Soumya, a second division assistant who was handling the bank account, was suspended by DC D S Ramesh. . As the case came out, Chamarajanagara police arrested Rajesh,who committed offence and was living in Bengaluru, and handed him over to judicial custody and later taken him into custody for further investigation.

It is said that he also misused the grant of government office buildings which was in the account of the Deputy Commissioner. Unbeknownst to anyone, he stole some cheques from the middle of each cheque book and forged the signatures of the Deputy Commisioner and drew money. Once he transferred money to his account, sometimes he transferred money to the account of his relatives.

The fact that an outsourced D Group employee working in the DC's office has tricked everyone into stealing a crore of rupees has surprised even the police. It is said that the officers and staff in the office did not suspect him about the fraud as he was pretending honesty. After looting money he came to Bengaluru and bought a house and settled in the city.

If we look at this case as a whole, it is clear that this work was not done by just one person. Even though the audit is conducted every year, it is not known about this for the last three years, so there is a doubt that there are many people involved in this. Police registered a case and is

investigating.