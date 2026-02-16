DAIMANTÉ launches AI-led green luxury jewellery brand from India

Bengaluru: DAIMANTÉ, a new-age jewellery label from Caratix Jovella Pvt. Ltd., has formally entered the Indian luxury jewellery market with a technology-driven and sustainability-focused approach. The brand positions itself as an AI-led green luxury venture, blending artificial intelligence-assisted design with traditional Indian craftsmanship.

According to the company, every DAIMANTÉ design begins with AI-generated concepts inspired by nature, geometry and energy patterns. These digitally developed forms are then interpreted and refined by skilled Indian artisans, ensuring that technology supports rather than replaces human creativity. The brand says the outcome is jewellery that is contemporary in aesthetics, meaningful in symbolism and firmly rooted in craftsmanship.

Conceptualised and manufactured entirely in India, DAIMANTÉ aligns itself with the government’s Make in India vision. From design development and diamond cultivation to gold sourcing and final finishing, all operations are carried out domestically. The company states that this integrated model strengthens India’s role as both a manufacturing and innovation hub in the global jewellery sector.

The brand has debuted with its first collection titled Talisman, a pendant-led line inspired by ancient symbols associated with protection, strength and transformation. Reimagined for modern consumers, each piece is designed to carry personal significance beyond ornamentation. The collection is crafted in recycled 14–18K gold and set with IGI-certified laboratory-grown diamonds. Prices for the Talisman range begin at ₹30,000, positioning the line as accessible luxury for a younger, design-conscious audience.

At the core of DAIMANTÉ’s offering are laboratory-grown Type II-A diamonds produced using the Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) process. The company claims these diamonds share the same atomic structure, brilliance and durability as mined diamonds, while avoiding the environmental and ethical challenges associated with traditional extraction. By eliminating mining, the brand aims to reduce land disruption and improve supply chain transparency.

“Technology should expand imagination, not erase human skill,” said Sunny Kumar Singh, Founder and CEO of DAIMANTÉ. “AI enables us to explore forms and ideas that are difficult to visualise otherwise, but the soul of every piece still comes from the artisan’s hand. The future of diamonds lies in shaping a smarter, cleaner and more conscious era of luxury.”

All DAIMANTÉ pieces are certified by IGI/SGL, carry BIS hallmarking and are supported by lifetime exchange and buyback assurances. The brand currently operates as a digital-first platform and is preparing to open its first physical retail store in Pune, with plans for phased expansion into key Indian cities. It has also established a presence in the United States as part of its global growth strategy.

With its focus on AI, sustainability and ethical sourcing, DAIMANTÉ seeks to redefine luxury jewellery for a new generation of consumers prioritising responsibility alongside design.