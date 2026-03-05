Dalit leaders clash over internal reservation as Karnataka plans 56,000 recruitments

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing power-sharing tensions within the Karnataka Congress, a fresh controversy has erupted among Scheduled Caste leaders over the issue of internal reservation in the proposed recruitment of 56,000 government posts. The state government’s decision to proceed with the recruitment process without applying internal reservation has triggered sharp differences between Dalit “left-hand” and “right-hand” communities within the party.

Leaders from the Dalit left-hand community have expressed strong dissatisfaction, fearing that their share of opportunities could be diluted if internal reservation is not implemented within the existing quota. The development has intensified political pressure on the government led by Siddaramaiah.

What triggered the controversy?

Earlier, the Karnataka government had decided to provide 17 percent reservation to Scheduled Castes based on the recommendations of the committee headed by Justice H. N. Nagamohan Das. However, the move faced a legal hurdle after the reservation ceiling crossed 50 percent, taking the total to about 56 percent. The Supreme Court of India subsequently stayed the implementation of the enhanced quota.

Following large-scale protests by job aspirants in Dharwad demanding immediate recruitment to vacant government posts, the state cabinet decided to go ahead with filling about 56,000 posts based on the existing 50 percent reservation cap.

However, while implementing the recruitment process, the government reportedly decided not to apply internal reservation within the 15 percent quota reserved for Scheduled Castes. Instead, the recruitment is expected to be carried out through a general distribution within the SC category.

Dalit leaders demand internal quota

This decision has angered leaders belonging to the Dalit left-hand community, who insist that internal reservation must be implemented within the 15 percent SC quota. They argue that the distribution should follow the same pattern proposed under the 17 percent reservation framework recommended earlier.

According to them, failing to implement internal reservation within the 15 percent quota would deny fair representation to certain sub-castes within the Scheduled Caste community.

The issue has also created political tension within the Congress party. Leaders from the Dalit left-hand community allege that the delay in implementing internal reservation is due to pressure from ministers representing the right-hand community.

Separate meetings and political pressure

Amid the growing dispute, leaders from both factions have reportedly held separate meetings and submitted their concerns to Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress. They have demanded that internal reservation be implemented while distributing the 15 percent quota during the recruitment process.

Senior ministers including R. B. Timmapur and K. H. Muniyappa have strongly supported the immediate implementation of internal reservation. However, ministers representing the right-hand Dalit community have not yet publicly expressed a clear stand on the issue, further deepening divisions.

Meanwhile, Govind Karjol of the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the government issue orders implementing internal reservation during the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Crucial cabinet meeting

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled for Thursday evening, where the issue of internal reservation is expected to be discussed. Sources say both Siddaramaiah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have advised Dalit ministers to arrive at a consensus before a final decision is taken.

In the previous cabinet meeting, guidelines were issued for recruitment based on the 50 percent reservation framework, but internal reservation was not included. Whether the government will revise the guidelines and incorporate internal reservation is now being keenly watched.

The decision taken in the upcoming cabinet meeting is likely to have significant political implications, both within the Congress party and among Scheduled Caste communities in Karnataka.