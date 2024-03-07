  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

DCC Gen Secy resigns after party favours ticket for another candidate

DCC Gen Secy resigns after party favours ticket for another candidate
x
Highlights

Mandya: The dissidence escalated in congress party after the party announced to offer a ticket to businessman Star Chandru for the upcoming Lok...

Mandya: The dissidence escalated in congress party after the party announced to offer a ticket to businessman Star Chandru for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dr. HN Ravindra, a prominent local Congress leader, has resigned from both the primary membership of the party and his position as District General Secretary in protest against the decision.

Ravindra criticized District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, accusing Congress leaders of neglecting the needs of the district's people and making controversial decisions. He came down heaving on congress party alleging

Expressing his disappointment, Ravindra highlighted that he was entrusted with the responsibility of KPCC General Secretary by KPCC President DK Shivakumar, but now feels disillusioned by the polluted atmosphere within the party. He cited instances where decisions were made without proper consultation, such as allocating the Melukote constituency to the farmers' association candidate without discussion.

Ravindra also raised concerns about the inclusion of former minister ST Somashekhar, who previously cross-voted, into the Congress fold without considering the sentiments of local activists.

He emphasized that the current party structure is not conducive to individuals like himself, prompting his resignation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X