Decision on caste census only after consulting CM: DKS

Bengaluru: Amid growing objections to the Social and Educational Survey, or caste census,, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said any decision on its possible postponement will be taken after consulting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The survey is scheduled to take place between September 22 and October 7, at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. Shivakumar, along with his cabinet colleagues H K Patil, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Byrathi Suresh and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, went into a huddle with Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik and its members.

The meeting came following some objections that were reportedly raised during the cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday regarding the castes list prepared for the survey. Following the objections, CM Siddaramaiah apparently asked some Ministers to hold discussions and get back to him regarding the further course of actions, according to official sources.

“We have discussed how some people and BJP are misusing (the situation). The Backward Class commission systematically and within the framework of law, taking into account public opinion and how the surveys have been done in the past, has made a list. We have taken their (Commissions) opinion too,” Shivakumar said, after the meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Congress party and the government don’t want to divide any community. “The list of castes has been prepared by the Commission based on what was there in the past and on the request from communities. But some of our members have expressed objections to this. We are seeking opinions. We are not concerned about those speaking politically. This survey is being done to provide justice for all. We will inform the chief minister as to what has transpired and inform you about the decision,” he added.

Asked whether there were suggestions to postpone the survey, the Deputy CM said, “I won’t say anything about it now. After discussing with the CM, I will speak to you. Ultimately we will provide justice to everyone.”

According to sources, during the cabinet meeting the caste census issue came up for discussion, during which several Ministers expressed objections and reservations regarding the caste list and “problematic nomenclatures” of castes mentioned in it.