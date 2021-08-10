Decision on Dasara fete after Covid review: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Mysuru: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the government would observe Covid 19 cases in next two weeks then would discuss Dasara celebration at high power committee. Speaking to reporters after chairing officers' meeting he said that the cases of Corona are increasing in Kerala and Maharashtra. He instructed all the deputy commissioners take precautionary steps to prevent Corona third wave. He said he instructed DCs for compulsory Covid tests at inter-state borders.

Bommai said state is receiving 63 to 64 lakh anti-Covid vaccines per month and requested union government to provide 1.5 crore doses from next month. He said testing should be increased in Mysuru and Kodagu districts. He said he would sanction 14 oxygen generators to Mysuru to improve health facilities. He said the government would organise children's health camp in every villages to protect children from third wave. He said check-ups will be taken up in all schools and would supply nutrient kits to malnutrient children.

Reacting to Mysoreans Abhiyan not to impose weekend curfew instead close borders he said the protecting people from pandemic is more important. He said he would discuss the issue with health sector experts.