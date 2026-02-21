Decommissioned Air India aircraft turns heads on NH-48

Motorists travelling along National Highway–48 near Halebathi village in Davanagere taluk were left stunned after spotting what appeared to be a large aircraft parked by the roadside. For a brief moment, several commuters wondered whether the “metal bird” had made an emergency landing in the absence of any nearby airport.

However, the aircraft is not part of any emergency situation. The plane, once operated by Air India, has long been decommissioned and is now being transformed into a themed restaurant titled “Runway 17.”

The aircraft, a 2006 model Airbus A320, was withdrawn from active service in 2018 after clocking thousands of kilometres across domestic routes. It had been stationed at an airport in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, before being auctioned as scrap. Davanagere-based entrepreneur Nagaraj Gaddad successfully bid for the aircraft and transported it to Karnataka.

The logistics of moving the aircraft were no small feat. Its wings were dismantled, and the fuselage and other components were transported from Meerut in three massive trucks before being reassembled along NH-48. Over the past three months, workers have been engaged in redesigning the interior to suit its new purpose.

The original passenger seats have been removed to make way for dining tables and customised seating arrangements. Once completed, the aircraft-turned-restaurant will accommodate more than 100 guests at a time. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines will be served, and staff dressed like airline cabin crew are expected to enhance the aviation-themed dining experience.

The name “Runway 17” carries local significance. According to Akash Gaddad, son of the owner, the number 17 corresponds to Davanagere’s RTO registration code. “Aircraft take off and land on runways. Since our district’s registration number is 17, we decided to call it Runway 17,” he explained.

The project is coming up on a two-hectare plot. In addition to the aircraft dining space, the premises will feature a café, a play zone for children, stationery and toy outlets, and selfie points inside the aircraft. The idea is to offer families a unique outing where they can spend a couple of hours dining inside a real aircraft without leaving the ground.

Nagaraj Gaddad said the work has been underway for three months and is expected to be completed within another three months. Once operational, “Runway 17” is poised to become a landmark attraction for travellers and residents alike, blending aviation nostalgia with culinary innovation.