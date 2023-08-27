Decomposed bodies of four of family found in Mysuru

Mysuru: The bodies of four of a family were discovered in their residence in Chamundi Puram, in city on Sunday. The victims, identified as Mahadeva Swamy (48), his wife Anita (35), and their two daughters aged 17 and 15, were found in an advanced state of decomposition, raising suspicions of a collective suicide brought on by financial distress.

Mahadeva Swamy's body was discovered in the hall, while his wife Anita's body rested in a chair nearby. The elder daughter was found hanging, and the younger daughter's body was found within a room of the house. The gruesome discovery indicates that the tragedy might have unfolded two days prior, given the advanced state of decomposition.

According to police Mahadeva Swamy, had been employed as a commission agent at the APMC market. Preliminary information suggests that the family was reeling from financial turmoil resulting from business losses. Investigators are diligently probing this angle to ascertain whether mounting debts played a significant role in pushing the family to such a tragic decision.

Mysore City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and Deputy Commissioners of Police Muthuraj and Jahnavi, visited spot and clues to unravel the tragic chain of events. A case has been registered at the KR Police Station and investigation is on.