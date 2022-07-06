Decrepit police quarters leak, authorities turn a blind eye

Mandya: Police personnel who work 24x7 to maintain law and order so that people can sleep without fear are living in pathetic condition the district headquarters here.

The quarters provided to them are in a pathetic condition as ceiling and wall leak. They get worse in the rainy season as wall become moist and mouldy. In a nutshell, the 250 quarters for constables at Bannur road are not fit for decent and dignified living.

Over 80 constables have covered their dwellings with tarpaulin at their own expense to prevent leaking during rains. Built years ago, they have never been repaired by the police department. A constable told The Hans India that their pleas to their higher authorities had fallen on deaf ears. He lamented that despite the quarters being covered with tarpaulin, rainwater leakage from the walls has not stopped. They have to put up with leakage from walls as they cannot cover the walls with tarpaulin and prevent light entering their homes.

For over 1,000 police personnel working in DAR, civil and KSRP, the department has just 250 quarters. Houses are being allotted on the basis of seniority and there is a flood of applications for quarters.

The situation at taluk centres is no different. Though more than 80 police personnel work in Srirangapatna town and rural police stations, more than 50 percent of them have not been allotted residential quarters. The department demolished a few

quarters in Rampal road six months back as they were in a dilapidated state, but the authorities have not taken any steps to construct new ones.

Similarly, the decrepit quarters at Pandavapura were demolished last year. Nagamangala town and rural police station officilas have 42 quarters built recently.

Bellur has just 12 quarters for police constables while there is a demand for 35 quarters.

There are only 49 quarters constructed recently for police personnel in Malavalli town. In Kirugavalu, 50 percent of quarters are on the verge of collapse.

Mandya police complain that city municipal council staff did not clean drainages and clear bushes. They said the department is paying Rs 11 lakh as house tax annually to CMC but civic workers do not maintain hygiene in police quarters locality

When contacted, Mandya S.P. N Yetish said that the department was constructing 216 quarters and they are in finishing stage. He said the Police Housing Corporation is constructing 18 blocks in various parts of the district. Each block consists of 12 houses. Soon after completion the construction, they will be allotted to staff.