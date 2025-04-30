Defacing PM’s image is a crime: Ashoka

Bengaluru: Defacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image by the Congress is a crime, and the Congress has insulted the Prime Minister’s personality, said Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, expressing his outrage.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that the Congress posted content that insulted PM Narendra Modi’s personality. He pointed out that Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had clearly stated that the statements of CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Thimmapur were not the party’s stance.

“If that’s the case, what dignity do they have left? When their own party members don’t respect them, defacing the Prime Minister’s image in a derogatory manner is a crime,” he said.

He accused Congress leaders of indirectly supporting Pakistan. “Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Pakistan, and CM Revanth Reddy has also displayed patriotism. They should learn lessons in patriotism from such people. Even the Jammu and Kashmir CM has admitted to mistakes, but Congress leaders here question PM Modi for everything,” he said.

Ashoka remarked that CM Siddaramaiah, who won with a narrow margin, has become a “hero” in Pakistan. “If he contests an election in Lahore, he could win by a margin of one lakh votes.

He might even receive a civilian award from Pakistan in the future. While everyone says they are with you, Siddaramaiah says he is not. Those who claim to be peace-loving have tried to assault a police officer, which is an insult to the entire police department. ‘The CM himself has sent a message that anyone can attack the police. In another event, he questioned a district officer, asking why they attended. Such arrogance won’t last long. He is abusing everyone because he knows he will have to leave his chair,” he said.

He further stated that Karnataka has become a “state of rowdies.” “In such a situation, if someone tries to assault the police, people will start doing the same.

The Congress cannot stop the BJP. They have protested because Congress spoke in favor of Pakistan. Such things are normal in a democracy, but they cannot tolerate it,” he added.

“If Congress claims that terrorists do not kill based on religion, they should file cases against the media and victims. Otherwise, they should kneel and apologize.

Those who make statements in favor of Pakistan are traitors,” he concluded.