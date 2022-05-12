Demand for inverters goes up in Bengaluru as India battles power crisis: Report

Bengaluru: As India battles power crisis, demand for inverters have gone up in the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai as these three cities contributed to almost 35% of the searches being generated from Tier-I cities, reports the latest Justdial Consumer Insights.

Pan-India total searches for ACs and inverters went up by 62% (YOY) in April'22 but demand for ACs remained significantly higher (3X) of inverters on Justdial. The JFM'22 quarter also saw a 23% rise in demand for ACs and inverters. Demand for AC servicing also picked up during the quarter, witnessing an 18% (YOY) rise.

Demand for inverters across India has gone up by 48% (YOY) during the JFM'22 quarter and the month of April'22 the spike went up by 101%. The demand growth rate for invertors was significantly high in India's Tier-II cities compared to Tier-I. Tier-II cities saw demand going up by 75% during the JFM'22 quarter and in April 2022 it shot up by 146%. In contrast, demand for inverters in Tier-I cities during the JFM 2022 quarter remained stable but in April 2022 it was up by 19%.

Commenting on the trend, CMO, Justdial, Prasun Kumar said, "The uptick in demand stands in good stead for our neighbourhood ecommerce ecosystem that Justdial has stood for and empowered. Increasingly we are witnessing local shops and neighbourhood stores embracing the digital to bring in new customers and revenue. We have tried to aggregate all the dealers of electronic goods on the platform, enabling our customers to take an informed choice and get the best deal."

For inverters, Delhi generated maximum demand among Tier-I cities contributing around 28% of the total searches while Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru accounted for 35% of the searches. Tier-II cities also saw a 146% jump in demand for inverters with maximum searches coming from the cities of Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Surat, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Vadodara, Indore, Rajkot, and Vijayawada.

Pan-India demand for ACs grew by 53% and inverters 101%, and AC servicing by 54%. The most sought-after top-10 AC brands in the country were Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, O General, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, LG, and Lloyd. Among inverters, Luminous, Microtek, V Guard, Su-Kam, Genus, Exide, Amarone, UTL, APC, and Smarten were the top-10 most searched brands on Justdial.

In Tier-I cities, demand for ACs rose by 30% in the month of April'22 with Delhi leading the way by generating almost 46% of the searches while Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad together contributed 36%. Searches for ACs in Tier-II towns and cities, rose by 77% (YOY) during April'22 and 23% (YOY) during the JFM'22 quarter. Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Surat, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Vadodara, Indore, Rajkot, and Vijayawada were the top-10 Tier-II towns and cities that had maximum demand for ACs. Voltas was the most searched brand in Tier-II cities but in Tier-I Daikin remained ahead of Voltas with 30% more searches.

Demand for AC servicing also shot up by 53% during April'22 and 11% during JFM'22 in Tier-I cities. Delhi and Hyderabad contributed to almost 46% of the demand for AC servicing in Tier-I cities followed by Mumbai in third place. In Tier-II towns and cities, the demand uptick for April'22 was 61% and for the JFM'22 quarter, it was 28%. The top-10 Tier-II cities with maximum demand were Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Surat, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Vadodara, Indore, Rajkot, and Vijayawada.