Demand for textile park in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Chetan K. Gowda has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce the establishment of a textile park in Shivamogga in the current State Budget and allocate necessary funds to the Department of Handlooms and Textiles.

Gowda met the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on March 2 and submitted a memorandum highlighting the need topromote the textile sector in Shivamogga taluk. He pointed out that many women, men and youth from surrounding areas are currently employed in ready-made garment factories. Setting up more garment and textile units in the taluk would generate additional employment opportunities for local residents, he said.

He emphasised that by utilising schemes available under both the State and Central governments, a textile park could be established in Shivamogga to boost industrial growth and provide sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking to the media, Gowda said he had also submitted representations to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil, and Shivamogga district in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa seeking their support for the proposal. He added that AICC Secretary B. V. Srinivas had also responded positively to the demand. Gowda expressed hope that the government would seriously consider the proposal and include the textile park announcement in the forthcoming Budget to strengthen employment prospects in the district.